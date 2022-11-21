1 death, 26 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 1 death and 26 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday (21 November).

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.66% during the same period after testing 3,943 samples across the country.

Also, 155 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.47%.

So far 29,430 people have died and 2,036,367 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

