1 death, 26 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 05:20 pm

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.66% during the same period

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported 1 death and 26 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday (21 November). 

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.66% during the same period after testing 3,943 samples across the country. 

Also, 155 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.47%.

So far 29,430 people have died and 2,036,367 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

