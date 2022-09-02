1 death, 214 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 04:31 pm

1 death, 214 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

The positivity rate was recorded at 5.68% during the same period

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 04:31 pm
Bangladesh reported one death and 214 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 5.68% during the same period after testing 3,768 samples across the country. 

Also, 259 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.25%. 

So far 29,326 people have died and 2,012,376 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

