1 death, 214 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one death and 214 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 5.68% during the same period after testing 3,768 samples across the country.

Also, 259 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.25%.

So far 29,326 people have died and 2,012,376 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.