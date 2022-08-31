1 death, 214 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one death and 214 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 5.20% during the same period after testing 4,115 samples across the country.

Also, 282 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.24%.

So far 29,323 people have died and 20,11946 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

