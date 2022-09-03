1 death, 155 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one death and 155 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 5.51% during the same period after testing 2,382 samples across the country.

Also, 102 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.24%.

So far 29,327 people have died and 2,012,531 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

