1 death, 11 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
The positivity rate was recorded at 0.72% during the same period
Bangladesh reported one death and 11 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday (29 November).
The positivity rate was recorded at 0.72% during the same period after testing 1,521 samples across the country.
Also, 68 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.51%.
So far 29,433 people have died and 2,036,567 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.