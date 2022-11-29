1 death, 11 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 04:15 pm

Bangladesh reported one death and 11 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday (29 November). 

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.72% during the same period after testing 1,521 samples across the country. 

Also, 68 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.51%.

So far 29,433 people have died and 2,036,567 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

Covid -19

