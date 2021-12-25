1 Covid death reported in 24hrs; positivity rate remains above 2%

The country saw one more death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Besides, 275 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate remained above 2% for the two consecutive day. It was recorded at 2.01% testing 13,699 samples across the country.

Earlier, on 18 December, the positivity rate dropped below 1% followed by a steady rise.

Bangladesh reported one death and 342 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,056 and the case tally increased to 15,82,985 in the country.

The only death reported in the last 24 hours was from the Rangpur division.

Also, 224 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.74% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.