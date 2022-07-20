1 Covid death, 1,104 cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh registered one death and 1,104 cases from Covid in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

During this period, the positivity rate was recorded at 12.20% after testing 9,047 samples across the country.

Just a day ago, the country reported eight deaths, and 879 new cases after testing 9,099 samples. The positivity rate was 9.66%.

So far 29,250 people have died and 19,99,395 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Meanwhile, 1,242 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.52%.

