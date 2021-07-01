0.48% vaccinated people contract coronavirus in Ctg

A study has found that compared to the total number of samples tested, 0.48% of people who have received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine were infected with coronavirus in two districts of the Chattogram division.

The infection rate was 0.49% among those who have taken their first shot.

A team of researchers from the Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University conducted the study among 1,095 people from April 22 to June 22 in Chattogram and Chandpur districts.

Headed by Dr Gautam Buddha Das, vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Dr Sharmin Chowdhury, Dr Mohammad Khaled Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Rana, Dr Trideep Das, Dr Pranesh Dutt, Dr Mohammad Sirajul Islam and Dr Tanvir Ahmad Nizami participated in the research.

The vice-chancellor told The Business Standard that the research team assessed the comparative health risks between the patients who have received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and those who did not receive the vaccine.

During the two months of the study, the presence of the novel coronavirus was detected in the bodies of 2,137 people in the Sivasu and Chandpur Covid-19 detection labs. The research team monitored all the information and data related to the health of a total of 1,095 people through contact tracing.

Of the patients surveyed, 968 did not receive the Covid-19 vaccine, while only 63 took the 1st shot and the rest 64 received both the 1st and 2nd doses of the Astra-Zeneca.

Although the World Health Organization has approved the emergency use of Covishield, it has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Europe's highest medical body.

As a result, the recent Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines produced in India have made it difficult for vaccinators to obtain a "green pass" to travel to the European Union.

The digital "green pass" as a vaccine certificate from the European Union will take effect on July 1. The move is aimed at ensuring Covid control.

Unvaccinated patients suffer from shortness of breath, require ICU

The study found that 137 of the patients who did not receive the Covid-19 vaccine needed hospitalisation. Among the 1st and 2nd dose vaccine recipients, seven and three patients had to go to hospital respectively.

Respiratory distress was observed in 83 of the hospitalised patients who did not receive the vaccine, and 79 of them required additional oxygen support. Oxygen saturation levels were observed to be at least 70% in patients with respiratory distress.

The duration of shortness of breath in these patients has been extended to a maximum of 20 days. Seven patients needed ICU services.

On the other hand, vaccinated patients had normal oxygen saturation and did not require ICU care.