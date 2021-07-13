COVAX struggling as some nations bid more for scant vaccines, says WTO

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 08:22 pm

Related News

COVAX struggling as some nations bid more for scant vaccines, says WTO

"The supply scarcity is driving behaviour," director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in an online interview with the Atlantic Council, without naming any countries

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 08:22 pm
A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo
A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The COVAX vaccine-sharing programme has struggled to meet vaccine delivery targets because some countries are able to offer more for scant supplies, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.

"The supply scarcity is driving behaviour," director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in an online interview with the Atlantic Council, without naming any countries.

"Many of them (countries) supported COVAX but many of them bid away vaccines from COVAX and that is why COVAX has been struggling to deliver what it should."

She also expressed hope that a major meeting this week on curbing fisheries subsidies at the WTO would "kick us along the path towards agreement".

Top News / World+Biz

World Trade Organization (WTO) / COVAX Vaccine Facility

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

4h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder