COVAX to deliver about 1.4 billion doses over six months

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
12 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 09:32 pm

OVAX, organized in part by the World Health Organization, has shipped only about 106 million doses to date

A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo
A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The global vaccine distribution system COVAX now expects to deliver about 1.4 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines over the next six months, Canada's international development minister Karina Gould told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Gould said the projection was made during a COVAX Advance Market Commitment meeting that she co-chaired earlier in the day. COVAX, organized in part by the World Health Organization, has shipped only about 106 million doses to date.

COVAX Vaccine Facility

