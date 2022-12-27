Countrywide drills, booster doses, masks- India's renewed Covid fight

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
27 December, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 09:59 am

Related News

Countrywide drills, booster doses, masks- India's renewed Covid fight

Hindustan Times
27 December, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 09:59 am
A health worker collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus (Covid-19) test, at Jangpura in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus (Covid-19) test, at Jangpura in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

India has renewed its fight against coronavirus even as the daily tally remains below the 300-mark at a time when many other countries are witnessing a worrying spike in caseload, especially China. Millions have been affected in the fresh wave of Covid in China, which has been labelled as the world's worst outbreak.

While peak is expected in January, the country's health infrastructure yet again seems to have collapsed under the pressure of the cases. In India, to avoid repetition of the tragedies witnessed during the second Covid wave, authorities have swung into action since last week to check preparedness.

Countrywide mock drills are set to take place on Tuesday at hospitals and health institutions in one of the many steps to check preparedness. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced these drills last week.

The Union Health Minister also held a meeting with members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) where he was urged to allow people to take a second booster dose, HT reported. It may be, however, noted that a large number of people in the country are yet to take booster doses despite it being cleared by the government months ago, as per the official data.

At the meeting - held via a video conference - the Union Minister also urged experts and IMA representatives to prevent an "infodemic" as he referred to misinformation that is spread on coronavirus.

Across the country, states have been taking various measures at their level too. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday held a meeting with directors and medical superintendents of all government hospitals where he called for ramping up of facilities.

"The global surge in Covid cases is a matter of concern for everyone. Hospitals need to prepare themselves well in advance," a Delhi government statement quoted him as saying, as per an HT report. "They have been directed to share details of beds, ventilators, facilities in the ICU (intensive care unit), number of doctors and nurses, oxygen plants, field staff and permitted medicines with the health department by this evening."

Further, in an unusual move, teachers of Delhi government schools will be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) between 31 December and 15 January to ensure that passengers follow Covid protocol. Concerns have been raised in the recent past over the massive crowd at the Delhi airport.

The Karnataka government too held a high-level meeting on Monday over the preparedness for New Year's events. All New Year's events should also end by 1 am and wearing masks would be mandatory.

"Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars. New Year celebrations must end by 1am. There is no need to panic, we just have to take precautions," Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters. Earlier in the day, he had said that 12 international passengers tested positive for Covid in December at Bengaluru airport and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Screening has been stepped up at airports since last week and RT-PCR tests are now mandatory for those arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. On Monday, authorities said that seven foreign nationals from Myanmar and Thailand on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar's Gaya, taking the case tally in the district to 12 in the last three days. The samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

BF.7 - subvariant of Omicron - is said to be behind the current explosive spike in China cases. India has so far recorded four cases of the variant.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

1h | Thoughts
Great Egret (Ardea alba). Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Wings of Vibrance: Dr. Alim's journey into the world of birds

1h | Splash
After a decade of work in 2017, JAAGO was recognised by UNESCO as the Best Educational Organisation in the world for utilising ICT in education. Photos: Courtes

SCB helps Jaago take digital schools to remote areas

3h | Panorama
Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

22h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

1h | TBS Stories
Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

14h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

15h | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction