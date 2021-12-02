Countries restricting foreign travel over Omicron threat 

Passengers wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, walk at the Haneda airport, in Tokyo, Japan June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

The newest variant of Covid-19 detected in South Africa, B.1.1.529 or popularly known as Omicron, has pushed many countries to revert the relaxed restrictions to their previous state of stern travel curb.

The Omicron variant has already been detected in several other countries including Germany UK and the US.

Scientists suspect that the new mutation of the deadly coronavirus could be even more contagious than the currently rampant delta variant and that vaccines may be less effective against it.

Here are some of the countries that have reinstated travel restrictions with foreign parties in an attempt to prevent another outbreak.

India has deferred the resumption of international commercial flights that was scheduled for 15 December.

According to guidelines issued by India's Health Ministry, international passengers who entered via air-bubble system must submit a self-declaration form to an online government portal that includes a 14-day travel history and a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to flights.

Travellers from countries deemed "at-risk" will also now face further testing and surveillance, including a PCR test on arrival. They will also have to quarantine at home for seven days.

Authorities in Germany have instructed airlines to fly back only German citizens and those residing in Germany from eight African countries — South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, Eswatini, Malawi and Lesotho.

Both unvaccinated and vaccinated travellers coming from the region have to spend 14 days in quarantine regardless of whether they test negative for Covid-19.

The UK has placed South Africa and several of its neighbouring countries on a "red list".

Passengers returning from those countries will face mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days at their own expense.

France has suspended all flights from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini.

Switzerland has also significantly tightened travel restrictions suspending regular flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

People entering the country from the southern region of Africa, Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the UK, Egypt, Malawi and other countries are instructed to provide Covid-negative test result and spend 10 days in quarantine.

The US has blocked entry for foreign nationals from southern African states to curb infections of the Omicron variant.

Canada government has imposed new travel bans for South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Namibia.

Only Canadian citizens from those countries and people with permanent residency in Canada can currently enter the country in compliance with testing and quarantine regulations.

Brazil has imposed a ban on flights from six southern African countries including South Africa.

The UAE has restricted travellers originating from or transiting from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, according to Emirates airline.

Outbound passenger flights to the countries listed however are permitted.

Pakistan on 27 November announced that it would be closing its borders to arrivals from South Africa, Hong Kong, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho and Botswana.

Pakistani citizens returning from affected countries will be permitted entry if they're vaccinated and produce negative results taken from before and after travel.

Similarly, Kuwait halted direct commercial flights from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi starting 27 November.

Its government also advised against all travel, particularly to southern Africa.

Japan has closed borders to all foreigners, regardless of their country of origin from 30 November.

South Korea and Thailand restricted flights from eight African countries from 1 December and those who have already entered the country have to immediately follow quarantine measures.

In Australia, foreigners who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Seychelles, Mozambique or Malawi in 14 days have been banned entry.

Similarly, New Zealand has marked these countries and Papua New Guinea as high-risk areas because of the Omicron variant.

Angola, Egypt, Mauritius and Rwanda, have imposed travel restrictions on South Africa and other nations on the continent to prevent the spread of new variant.