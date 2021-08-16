Countries making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory

A person receives a Covid-19 vaccine at Floyd's Family Pharmacy as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surge in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, US, August 5, 2021.REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

A sharp upturn in infections due to the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations have pushed governments to make Covid-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups.

A growing number of countries also stipulate that a shot or a negative test will be needed for dining out and some other activities.

Here are some countries' vaccine mandates:

AUSTRALIA

Australia decided in late June to make vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels.

It also made vaccinations obligatory for Paralympic athletes heading to Tokyo because unvaccinated members on the team could pose a health risk.

In Tasmania, vaccines will be mandatory for aged care workers as of Sept. 17, The Examiner reported on Aug. 14.

BRITAIN

It will be mandatory for care home workers in England to have vaccinations from October.

English nightclubs and other venues with large crowds will require patrons to present proof of full vaccination from the end of September.

CANADA

Canada said on Aug. 13 it will soon require all federal public servants and many other workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine mandate will also include air, train and cruise ship travellers.

British Columbia is mandating Covid-19 vaccines for all staff working in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities, officials announced on Aug. 12, becoming one of the first Canadian provinces to do so.

FIJI

As of Aug. 15 unvaccinated public servants in Fiji would be forced to go on leave, according to CAN. The public servants who will remain unvaccinated by November will be dismissed.

FRANCE

The French parliament on Aug. 2 approved a bill that will make vaccinations mandatory for health workers as well as require a bolstered health pass in many social venues.

The government said on July 19 that the planned 45,000 euro ($53,456) fine for businesses that do not check that clients have a health pass will be much lower, starting at up to 1,500 euros and increasing progressively for repeat offenders.

GREECE

Greece on July 12 made vaccinations mandatory for nursing home staff with immediate effect and healthcare workers from September. As part of new measures, only vaccinated customers are allowed in bars, cinemas, theatres and other closed spaces.

INDONESIA

Indonesia made inoculations mandatory in February, threatening fines of up to 5 million rupiah ($357).

ITALY

A decree approved by the Italian government in March mandates that health workers, including pharmacists, get vaccinated. Those who refuse could be suspended without pay for the rest of the year. read more

HUNGARY

Hungary's government has decided to make vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers.

KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan will introduce mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20.

LEBANON

Lebanon is to limit entry to restaurants, cafes, pubs and beaches to people holding vaccine certificates or those who have taken antibody tests.

Non-vaccinated employees of these establishments would be required to receive a PCR test every 72 hours.

MALTA

Malta banned visitors from entering the country from July 14 unless they were fully vaccinated.

MICRONESIA

The small South Pacific island nation of The Federated States of Micronesia has mandated that its adult population be inoculated against Covid-19. The Pacific island nation said on July 29 everyone over 18 years will have to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

POLAND

Poland could make vaccinations obligatory for some people at high risk from Covid-19 from August.

RUSSIA

Moscow city authorities on June 16 ordered all workers with public facing roles to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Companies were given a month to ensure at least 60% of staff had received first doses, or face fines or temporary closure.

Moscow residents no longer have to present a QR code demonstrating they have been vaccinated or have immunity in order to sit in cafes, restaurants and bars from July 19.

SAUDI ARABIA

In May, Saudi Arabia mandated that all public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace get vaccinated, without specifying when this would be implemented.

Vaccination will also be required to enter any government, private, or education establishments and to use public transport as of Aug. 1.

Saudi citizens will need two doses before they can travel outside the kingdom from Aug. 9, state news agency SPA reported on July 19, citing the ministry of interior.

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka announced on Aug. 13 that citizens would require vaccination cards to travel between provinces and in public spaces as of Sept. 15, according to Business Standard.

TURKMENISTAN

Turkmenistan is making vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over.

UNITED STATES

US President Joe Biden on July 30 urged local governments to pay people to get vaccinated, and set new rules requiring federal workers to provide proof of vaccination or face regular testing, mask mandates and travel restrictions.

The White House confirmed on Aug. 5 it is considering requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated as it plans to eventually reopen international travel but said it had made no final decision and was not immediately going to lift restrictions.

New York City will become the first major US city to require, from Sept. 13, proof of vaccination for customers and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses as the country enters a new phase of battling the Delta variant.

New York will require state employees to be vaccinated or get tested weekly, a mandate that will go into effect on Sept. 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will require their workers to get the vaccine or get tested weekly.

New Jersey state healthcare workers and employees who work in jails must by vaccinated by Sept. 7 or face testing twice a week.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said that all state employees would be ordered to get vaccinated starting Aug. 2 or undergo testing at least once a week.

Denver municipal employees and people working in high-risk settings in the city will be required to get vaccinated, Mayor Michael Hancock said on Aug. 2.

The cities of San Francisco and New Orleans on Aug. 12 ordered patrons to show proof of Covid-19 vaccinations to enter restaurants, gyms and other venues.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)