Chinese cities clamp down on Covid as cases rise before winter season

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
31 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 11:39 am

Related News

Chinese cities clamp down on Covid as cases rise before winter season

Reuters
31 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 11:39 am
FILE PHOTO: A man pushes a woman in wheelchair past a poster with a graphic of medical workers at a nucleic acid testing booth for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) , in Beijing, China October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A man pushes a woman in wheelchair past a poster with a graphic of medical workers at a nucleic acid testing booth for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) , in Beijing, China October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Officials in Chinese cities and provinces across the country are pulling no punches in stamping out sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks as winter nears, quickly closing venues and enforcing longer temporary lockdowns on millions of people.

Cases in mainland China hit 2,898 on Sunday, topping 2,000 for a second straight day and pressuring the country's controversial zero-Covid policy, which has hamstrung the economy and exasperated its citizens.

In Guangdong province, manufacturing centre Guangzhou has seen a spate of cases over the past week that has closed some districts. Haizhu's 1.8 million residents, or about 10% of Guangzhou's population, have been the worst-hit.

Total cases in Guangzhou rose to 1,110 from Oct. 24-30 from 402 in the previous seven-day period. The threat of a major lockdown would rattle the city and harken back to the nightmarish two-month lockdown Shanghai experienced a few months ago.

On Monday, Shanghai Disney Resort said it closed the entire resort from Oct. 31 due to Covid prevention measures in the city.

Over the past week, authorities raced to get a handle on rising cases in Datong, Xining, Nanjing, Xian, Zhengzhou and Wuhan forcing temporary lockdown measures of some neighbourhoods.

Lu Dongliang, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee of Datong, rushed back from the Party Congress last week to access the "dire situation in the city" of more than one million.

Datong, which recorded 288 cases from Oct. 27-30, has enforced stricter isolation and management of hotels, key industries and its railway. Some officials in the city have been punished for lax enforcement of Covid rules, according to local media reports.

As winter nears, northern cities, particularly those close to international borders, are seeing higher case numbers and could face new curbs.

Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang province, bordering North Korea, extended the temporary lockdown of some areas, according to local media reports. Dandong, Suihua, Ruili - cities close to North Korea, Russia and Myanmar borders respectively - are experiencing outbreaks.

World+Biz / China

china / China Covid fresh wave / China Covid / Coronavirus in China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

46m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

3h | Panorama
With support from ICRC and CRP, they are now dreaming big. Photo: ICRC

Motivated, fit and skilled: How physically challenged cricketers defy all odds

56m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

14h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

15h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

17h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport