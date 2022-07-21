China's Shenzhen vows to 'mobilise all resources' to curb Covid spread

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
21 July, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 10:53 am

Related News

China's Shenzhen vows to 'mobilise all resources' to curb Covid spread

Reuters
21 July, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 10:53 am
People line up for nucleic acid tests during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
People line up for nucleic acid tests during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's southern megacity of Shenzhen vowed to "mobilise all resources" to curb a slowly spreading Covid-19 outbreak, ordering strict implementation of testing and temperature checks, and lockdowns for Covid-affected buildings.

Shenzhen, with a population of nearly 18 million, reported 22 new locally transmitted cases for Wednesday, with the daily count creeping up from single digits earlier this month.

Though the caseload is still negligible by global standards, the slow uptick has pushed the Shenzhen authorities to step up vigilance, in order to comply with the central government's "dynamic zero" policy of containing outbreaks as soon as they emerge.

Shenzhen has not ordered blanket closure of businesses or tough curbs on people's movement, but has sealed residential compounds and buildings identified as being at higher risk. Officials have been told to make their virus measures more targeted to avoid unnecessary disruption to the economy.

Meng Fanli, head of the city's Communist Party, said Shenzhen will "mobilise all resources and adopt all measures to quickly eliminate the risk of a community spread in key areas, resolutely cut transmission chains, and contain the outbreak as quickly as possible."

In a statement published late on Wednesday, Meng also warned that the city government would sternly hold accountable officials responsible for any negligence that results in the virus spreading.

Out of Wednesday's 22 local infections, 13 were found in Shenzhen's Nanshan district, home to tech giants Tencent and DJI.

In March, when caseloads started to increase from the low double-digits, Shenzhen adopted one week of so-called "slow living", during which residents underwent multiple rounds of testing and largely stayed at home, with one member of each household allowed out every few days for necessities.

That marked one of the shortest lockdowns among Covid-hit cities with populations exceeding 10 million, and softer than that in Wuhan in 2020.

Buses and subways in Shenzhen were shut and non-essential businesses were halted, while employees were told to work from home or from sealed campuses. 

Including Shenzhen's cases, mainland China reported 826 new local Covid cases for July 20, of which 148 were symptomatic and 678 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

In the northern port city of Tianjin, another two districts, with population totalling more than 1 million, suspended various entertainment venues, following similar Covid curbs announced on Monday in two districts with over 2 million residents.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of 20 July, mainland China had confirmed 228,180 cases with symptoms - including both local ones and those among international travellers - since the pandemic first struck in December 2019.

World+Biz / China

china / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

1h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Dhaka Wasa for hiking water prices again

2h | Videos
Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

15h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

16h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership