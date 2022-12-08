China's rigid zero-Covid-19 policy starts to thaw

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:40 am

Related News

China's rigid zero-Covid-19 policy starts to thaw

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:40 am
A street cleaner wears a protective suit as she picks up litter next to a bus stop as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A street cleaner wears a protective suit as she picks up litter next to a bus stop as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China unveiled new measures to ease some of the world's toughest Covid-19 curbs on Wednesday, after three years of a "zero-Covid" policy that triggered widespread protests and hammered the economy.

What do the measures mean?

IS CHINA ABANDONING ZERO-Covid?

Beijing has not officially said it is ending its zero-Covid policy, but the adjustments are the clearest sign yet China is quickly pivoting away from that policy and towards letting its people live with the disease.

Health officials are still warning that trends in fatalities will be closely watched in case a return to tougher measures is needed.

Over the past few weeks, authorities have made varying policy changes in cities such as Guangzhou and Beijing, despite recent record infections.

Officials had earlier told local governments not to use a "one-size-fits-all" approach and health authorities reinforced that tune again, but most notably calling out "bureaucracy".

Cities are now required to just close off apartments and affected floors, rather than entire city blocks.

WHY MAKE CHANGES NOW?

Public fatigue with zero-Covid had reached boiling point, from worker unrest at iPhone maker Foxconn in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou to riots in southern Guangzhou.

The world's second-largest economy has released tepid or disappointing economic data over the year, hit by curbs that have squeezed consumption and travel and disrupted factory output and global supply chains.

WHAT IS CHINA DOING TO PREPARE FOR EASING?

It recently said it would increase vaccination rates among its elderly population. Some cities have rolled out a vaccine booster from CanSino Biologics that can be inhaled.

China has also ramped up vaccine approvals, with state media saying four had been cleared since Sunday and one report saying 13 were ready for emergency use.

Some experts had urged more vaccine booster doses, as herd immunity is low after the virus was largely kept at bay during the pandemic's first two years.

But China has not approved foreign mRNA vaccines that are more effective. A top US intelligence official recently said President Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept Western vaccines.

HOW HAVE THE PUBLIC REACTED TO THE CHANGES?

With jubilation, especially in big cities, frustrated by the inconvenience, uncertainty, economic toll and travel hurdles that came with zero-Covid.

Experts say fear around the virus varied widely around the country, but people were also learning that it is not that deadly. But there has also been a run on medicines. Health authorities warned of tight supplies and there have been reports of price gouging.

Older people also worry about the cost of any wider outbreak. State media has played up deaths and chaos elsewhere, especially in the United States.

WHAT DO THE CHANGES MEAN FOR FULL RE-OPENING?

Many analysts had been pointing to a March or April re-opening. China has all but shut its borders to international travel for nearly three years. International flights are still at just a fraction of pre-pandemic levels and arrivals face eight days in quarantine.

Bank Goldman Sachs said it expects gradual re-opening from April and JPMorgan analysts have warned the path to re-opening is likely to be bumpy.

Lockdowns closed global firms that make everything from cars to cell phones. Travel and leisure stocks jumped on the latest news.

Also, time will tell with the winter flu season and the annual session of parliament that usually starts on 5 March.

World+Biz / China

china / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

29m | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI driven solution to eye care

24m | Panorama
Photo: Collected from Sailor

Scooter Carnival: Sailor Gentleman’s Ride 2022

34m | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

The all new Hyundai Creta hits Dhaka roads

39m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

9m | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

12h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

12h | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points