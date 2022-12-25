China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily Covid figures

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 08:55 am

Related News

China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily Covid figures

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 08:55 am
People wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stand outside a funeral home, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Shanghai, China December 24, 2022. REUTERS/Staff
People wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stand outside a funeral home, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Shanghai, China December 24, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

China's National Health Commission, which for the past three years or so has published daily Covid-19 case figures for the country, said it will no longer release such data from Sunday.

"Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the NHC said in a statement, without specifying the reasons for the change or how frequently China CDC will update Covid information.

World+Biz / China

china / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

23m | Panorama
Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

18h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

1d | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

10h | TBS SPORTS
Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

11h | TBS SPORTS
Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

12h | TBS Today
Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain