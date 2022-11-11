China won't relax Covid policies but will keep improving them

A man is tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a nucleic acid testing site, following a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man is tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a nucleic acid testing site, following a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

China will not relax its Covid-19 measures but will keep improving them according to the changing epidemic situation and mutation of the virus and will be more scientifically accurate in their implementation, a disease expert said.

China is very cautious in every adjustment it makes in its Covid policies, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday, citing Wang Liping, a researcher from the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In its first meeting since being formed last month after the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress, the Politburo Standing Committee said China's epidemic prevention measures must not be relaxed, according to state media on Thursday.

