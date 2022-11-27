China reports fourth straight daily record of new Covid cases

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 09:57 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

China reported a record high of 39,791 new Covid-19 infections on 26 Nov, of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That is compared with 35,183 new cases a day earlier – 3,474 symptomatic and 31,709 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 39,506 new local cases, of which 3,648 were symptomatic and 35,858 were asymptomatic, up from 34,909 a day earlier.

There was one new death, versus none a day earlier, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,233.

As of 26 Nov, mainland China had confirmed 307,802 cases with symptoms.

