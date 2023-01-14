China reports 59,938 Covid-related hospital deaths since 8 December

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
14 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 05:54 pm

Related News

China reports 59,938 Covid-related hospital deaths since 8 December

Reuters
14 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 05:54 pm
FILE PHOTO: Relatives and neighbours attend the funeral of a woman surnamed Liu, as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, at a village in Tonglu county, Zhejiang province, China, January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
FILE PHOTO: Relatives and neighbours attend the funeral of a woman surnamed Liu, as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, at a village in Tonglu county, Zhejiang province, China, January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

China said nearly 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospital since it abruptly dismantled its zero-Covid policy in early December, a big increase from previously reported figures that follows global criticism of the country's coronavirus data.

Between 8 December and 12 January, the number of Covid-related deaths in Chinese hospitals totalled 59,938, with an average age of 80.3 among the deceased, Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission (NHC), told a media briefing on Saturday.

She said 5,503 of the fatalities were caused by respiratory failure due to Covid, while 54,435 resulted from a combination of Covid and other diseases.

Of the patients who died, 90.1% were aged 65 and older.

China last reported daily figures of Covid deaths on Monday.

Authorities had been reporting five or fewer deaths a day over the past month - figures inconsistent with long queues seen at funeral homes and body bags seen leaving crowded hospitals.

In December, officials said they planned monthly, rather than daily updates.

While international health experts have predicted at least 1 million Covid-related deaths this year, China had previously reported just over 5,000 since the pandemic began, one of the lowest death rates in the world.

 

Top News / World+Biz / China

china / Covid / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

3h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

46m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'