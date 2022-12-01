China reports 36,061 new Covid cases, from 37,828 previous day

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 10:17 am

FILE PHOTO: A man pushes a woman in wheelchair past a poster with a graphic of medical workers at a nucleic acid testing booth for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) , in Beijing, China October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China reported 36,061 new Covid-19 infections for Wednesday, of which 4,150 were symptomatic and 31,911 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

That compares with 37,828 new cases for Tuesday, when 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 35,800 new cases for Wednesday, of which 4,080 were symptomatic and 31,720 were asymptomatic, down from 37,612 the day before, according to the latest NHC data, issued on Thursday.

China's cases are decreasing just as some cities announce easing of Covid curbs and lift lockdowns.

There were no deaths, unchanged from a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,233.

As of Wednesday, mainland China had confirmed 323,686 cases with symptoms.

The capital, Beijing, reported 1,023 symptomatic and 4,020 asymptomatic cases, compared with 1,282 symptomatic and 3,240 asymptomatic cases the previous day, government data showed.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported 23 symptomatic cases and 174 asymptomatic cases, compared with 11 symptomatic cases and 176 asymptomatic cases the day before, its health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a southern city of nearly 19 million people, reported 683 new domestically transmitted symptomatic cases and 5,629 asymptomatic cases, compared with 541 symptomatic and 6,454 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities said.

Chongqing city reported 206 new symptomatic locally transmitted Covid-19 infections and 6,433 asymptomatic cases, compared with 164 symptomatic and 7,669 asymptomatic cases the previous day, authorities said.

Comments

Comments

