China reports 34,980 new Covid cases for 1 Dec vs 36,061 a day earlier

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 09:00 am

Related News

China reports 34,980 new Covid cases for 1 Dec vs 36,061 a day earlier

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 09:00 am
An elderly person scans a QR code at a nucleic acid testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
An elderly person scans a QR code at a nucleic acid testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China reported a slight dip in new daily Covid-19 cases on 1 Dec with 34,980 infections, of which 4,278 were symptomatic and 30,702 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That is compared with 36,061 new cases a day earlier – 4,150 symptomatic and 31,911 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 34,772 new local cases, of which 4,233 were symptomatic and 30,539 were asymptomatic, down from 35,800 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,233.

As of 1 Dec, mainland China had confirmed 327,964 cases with symptoms.

Cases are dropping as China eases restrictions across cities and is set to announce an easing of its Covid quarantine protocols in the coming days.

China's capital Beijing reported 942 symptomatic and 3,026 asymptomatic cases, compared with 1,023 symptomatic and 4,020 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 26 symptomatic cases and 209 asymptomatic cases, compared with 23 symptomatic cases and 174 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 654 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 5,185 asymptomatic cases, compared with 683 symptomatic and 5,629 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 189 new symptomatic locally transmitted Covid-19 infections and 6,347 asymptomatic cases, compared with 206 symptomatic and 6,433 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

World+Biz / China

china / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

21h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

22h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

1d | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

11h | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

11h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

13h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill