China to provide 2 bln doses of Covid-19 vaccines to world this year: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the medal award ceremony marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China in this still image taken from a video released June 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters

China will strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses of vaccines against Covid-19 to the world by the end of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.