China to provide 2 bln doses of Covid-19 vaccines to world this year: Xi

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/XINHUA
22 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 12:52 pm

Related News

China to provide 2 bln doses of Covid-19 vaccines to world this year: Xi

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly

BSS/XINHUA
22 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 12:52 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the medal award ceremony marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China in this still image taken from a video released June 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the medal award ceremony marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China in this still image taken from a video released June 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters

China will strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses of vaccines against Covid-19 to the world by the end of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

World+Biz

Xi / Covid -19 / china

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

18h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

22h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

22h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly