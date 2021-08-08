China has administered 1.77 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of 7 August

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
08 August, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 04:08 pm

People line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile vaccination unit in Beijing, China, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile vaccination unit in Beijing, China, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China had administered a total of around 1.77 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by Aug. 7, data from the National Health Commission showed on Sunday.

China

COVID-19 / Covid-19 Vaccination

