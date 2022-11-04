China Covid cases surge to 6-month high as tensions in affected cities build

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 02:34 pm

Related News

China Covid cases surge to 6-month high as tensions in affected cities build

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 02:34 pm
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a free nucleic acid testing site following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lanzhou&#039;s Chengguan district, Gansu province, China October 20, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a free nucleic acid testing site following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lanzhou's Chengguan district, Gansu province, China October 20, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

China on Friday reported the highest daily count of new local Covid cases in six months as outbreaks widened, pushing policymakers to walk an even finer line between holding the virus at bay while keeping a lid on social and economic angst.

New locally transmitted cases rose to 3,871 on Thursday, according to regular data released by the National Health Commission, the highest since early May when Shanghai was fighting its worst outbreak and Beijing was scrambling to contain one.

Almost three years into the pandemic, China has stuck to a strict Covid-19 containment policy that has caused mounting economic damage and widespread frustration. Curbs and lockdowns became more frequent with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron strain. China's borders remain largely shut.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that China was working on plans to scrap a system that penalises airlines for bringing virus cases into the country, citing people familiar with the matter, saying the effort was a sign authorities were looking for ways to ease the impact of its Covid policies.

China has yet to describe when or how it will begin to exit from its current approach. Earlier this week, Chinese shares jumped after rumours that China was planning a reopening from strict Covid curbs in March.

Domestic tensions have steadily built this year as the endless curbs, restrictions and lockdowns fuelled unhappiness.

The central city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began, has imposed an array of temporary lockdowns and restrictions after double-digit new cases were reported in the past week.

Videos showing rowdy protests inside a compound in Wuhan's Hanyang district on Thursday night were shared on social media on Friday, with angry residents seen smashing down Covid disaster relief tents and calling for an end to their lockdown.

Crowds in the videos, which Reuters could not immediately verify, can be heard shouting, "Give us freedom, give us freedom!"

'SAVE YOURSELF'

On Wednesday, an industrial park that houses an iPhone factory of Foxconn entered a seven-day lockdown due to Covid, in a move likely to intensify pressure on the Apple supplier as it scrambles to quell worker discontent at the base.

The lockdown marks a re-tightening of measures in the central city of Zhengzhou, which unexpectedly lifted a quasi-lockdown on its nearly 13 million residents just the day before.

Also this week, posts on rapidly rising food prices in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province in China's northwest, and a lack of access to daily essentials because of lockdowns went viral on social media.

A video on the Twitter-like microblog Weibo showed two residents handing cartons of milk and bags of vegetables to an elderly woman who, according to the post, could not buy groceries for three days after the city shut most shops at the end of October.

On Tuesday, a 3-year-old boy died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the northwestern city of Lanzhou, a tragedy that his father said was "indirectly" because strict Covid policies had caused delays in obtaining treatment.

The hashtag, "Three years of Covid was his entire life", became a trending topic on Weibo before being scrubbed from the site.

The Lanzhou government and department of health did not respond to requests for comment.

On Friday, the city of Ordos in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia said it will "draw lessons" from the recent "problems" uncovered in epidemic prevention in some places in China.

"You have the right to take measures to save yourself, or to avoid danger in a timely manner," it said in a statement.

Top News / World+Biz / China

china / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

4h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

2h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

7h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

4h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

7h | Videos
Bollywood VS South Cinema

Bollywood VS South Cinema

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested