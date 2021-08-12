CDC recommends pregnant women get Covid-19 vaccine

The agency had not previously recommended pregnant women get vaccinated but had said that they should discuss vaccination with their health care providers

A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US, February 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Pregnant women should be vaccinated against Covid-19, based on a new analysis that did not show increased risk for miscarriage, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The CDC said it has found no safety concerns for pregnant people in either the new analysis or earlier studies. It said miscarriage rates after vaccination were similar to the expected rate. Pregnant women can receive any of the three vaccines given emergency authorization -- Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Sascha Ellington, team lead for the Emergency Preparedness and Response team in CDC's Division of Reproductive Health, said that vaccine uptake in pregnant women has been low, with only 23% receiving at least one vaccine dose.

"We want to increase that," Ellington said, noting that the agency was working on strategies to have obstetricians and gynecologists become vaccine providers. "We want women to be protected. We're not seeing any safety signals and so the benefits of vaccination really do outweigh any potential or unknown risks."

