Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for Covid after Americas summit

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
13 June, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for Covid after Americas summit

Reuters
13 June, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 10:02 pm
File Photo: Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 14, 2020. Photo:Reuters
File Photo: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 14, 2020. Photo:Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19, adding that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated.

Last week, Trudeau met US President Joe Biden and attended the Summit of the Americas in California, where leaders from the region gathered to discuss issues impacting those countries, including immigration.

"I've tested positive for Covid-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots," Trudeau, who is now in Ottawa, said in a tweet.

Trudeau, 50, previously tested positive for Covid in January.

World+Biz

Justin Trudeau / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

10h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

12h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

11h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

1h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

2h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

2h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more