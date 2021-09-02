Britain to give third COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunosuppressed

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 11:52 am

Related News

Britain to give third COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunosuppressed

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 11:52 am
Lead Pharmacist Alina Barbu prepares a dose of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Pharmacy 4 U, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Blackburn, Britain, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Lead Pharmacist Alina Barbu prepares a dose of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Pharmacy 4 U, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Blackburn, Britain, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Britain will give severely immunosuppressed people a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to increase their chances of generating a better immune response, although officials stressed the offer was separate from any broader booster vaccine programme.

With the move, Britain follows the United States, which last month authorised a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)-BioNTech and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from two-dose regimens.

Public Health England on Wednesday said the decision to offer third doses to the immunosuppressed followed data that showed 40% of immunosuppressed people generated only low levels of antibodies from two vaccine shots.

However, officials stressed the third dose was not a "booster" dose as it would be administered as part of the primary vaccination schedule and aimed at helping the initial process of generating an immune response.

"We want people with severely suppressed immune systems to have the best chance of gaining protection from COVID-19 via vaccination," said Wei Shen Lim, Chair of COVID-19 Immunisation for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The JCVI's final advice on the broader booster programme for the elderly and vulnerable is expected soon. The committee previously said it could start this month.

Third doses will be given to people with immunosuppressive conditions such as HIV/AIDS, and those who have received immunosuppressive treatments like chemotherapy. The move will impact less than 1% of the population, around 400-500,000 people.

Officials said mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna should be used as the third dose, as there was more data on these shots, but AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) vaccine could be added later if the data supported the move.

The government said it accepted the JCVI's advice.

"The NHS (National Health Service) will contact people as soon as possible to discuss their needs and arrange an appointment for a third dose where clinically appropriate," health minister Sajid Javid said.

"This is not the start of the booster programme – we are continuing to plan for this to begin in September."

Covid -19 vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

19h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

19h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

19h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends