Blinken says too early for a date on lifting travel curbs for EU citizens

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
25 June, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 05:10 pm

"We are anxious to be able to restore travel as fully and quickly as possible. I can't put a date on it, we have to be guided by the science, by medical expertise"

Reuters
25 June, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 05:10 pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference following a meeting with Icelandic foreign minister at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 18, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference following a meeting with Icelandic foreign minister at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 18, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

US President Joe Biden's administration is working on the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions imposed on EU citizens but it is premature to put a date on any such move, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are anxious to be able to restore travel as fully and quickly as possible. I can't put a date on it, we have to be guided by the science, by medical expertise," Blinken told a news conference in Paris alongside his French counterpart.

