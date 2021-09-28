Biden gets Covid-19 booster shot as additional doses roll out

US President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve and received a Covid-19 vaccine booster inoculation on Monday, hoping to provide a powerful example for Americans on the need to get the extra shot even as millions go without their first.

"Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated," he said, noting that about 23% of people in the United States have not received a shot.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week backed an additional dose of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults in high-risk working and institutional settings.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell also received a booster shot on Monday. "All Americans should speak with their doctors and get vaccinated," he said.

Biden, 78, said his wife Jill would also get a booster shot soon.

In getting the booster, Biden dismissed criticism that the United States should distribute more vaccines worldwide before allowing boosters at home.

"We are helping. We are doing more than every other nation in the world combined," he said.