Bharat Biotech gets approval to test nasal Covid-19 shot as booster - report

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 02:43 pm

Related News

Bharat Biotech gets approval to test nasal Covid-19 shot as booster - report

India's inoculation drive so far has been dominated by a domestically produced version of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot by Serum Institute of India

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 02:43 pm
Rupali Deshraj Nirmal, 16, reacts as she receives a dose of Bharat Biotech&#039;s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Rupali Deshraj Nirmal, 16, reacts as she receives a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2022. Photo :Reuters

India's drug regulator on Wednesday granted approval to Bharat Biotech for conducting late-stage trials of its nasal Covid-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot, according to a Mint report, which cited ANI.

The vaccine maker submitted the late-stage trial application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in December, adding that an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose will be easier to administer in mass vaccination campaigns.

"DCGI's Subject Expert Committee has granted 'in principle' approval to Bharat Biotech for the conduct of 'Phase III superiority study and Phase III booster dose study' for its intranasal Covid vaccine and has asked it to submit protocols for approval," according to the report on Wednesday.

Bharat Biotech and DCGI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

As a precautionary measure in light of rising Omicron coronavirus variant cases across the country, India approved the administration of Covid-19 booster shots on Christmas, with healthcare and frontline workers set to receive them from Jan. 10.

The country is yet to approve the use of Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine, BBV154. In August, BBV154 received regulatory approval for mid- to late-stage trials. Local media had reported the mid-stage trial has completed.

India's inoculation drive so far has been dominated by a domestically produced version of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's inactivated vaccine Covaxin, both administered through injections.

On Wednesday, the country reported 58,097 new coronavirus cases, twice the number seen only four days ago, taking its total caseload to over 35 million.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Bharat Biotech / Covid -19 / booster / nasal spray

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A male blackbuck

Blackbuck: The long-lost antelope

4h | Earth
An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

5h | Earth
Representation Image. Photo TBS

Banks in stock market: Shot in the arm or recipe for disaster?

5h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chottogram's white tiger

Chottogram's white tiger

3h | Videos
Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

3h | Videos
Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

3h | Videos
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership