A medical worker takes a swab sample from a person for a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Beijing will suspend all offline sports events starting from June 13 citing high transmission risks of a recent Covid-19 outbreak linked to a bar in the city, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports said in a statement on Monday.

As of 12 June, some 166 cases have been linked so far to the outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week.