Bangladesh receives more AstraZeneca vaccines from France

France government has donated 1.19 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh under the Covax arrangement.

An Emirates flight carried the doses arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday (19 December), said a press release.

Earlier on 29 November, France gave Bangladesh a consignment of 2.06 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through the Covax facility.

According to the press release, the government of France has made the sharing of Covid-19 vaccines one of its priorities, in solidarity with the countries hit by the pandemic, and to help accelerate vaccination coverage on a global scale.