B.1.1.529 Covid variant 'most significant' seen so far: Scientists

Scientists have deemed the heavily mutated B.1.1.529 variant of the coronavirus as "the most significant variant we have encountered to date."

The B.1.1.529 variant is the most heavily mutated version discovered so far - and was described by one scientist as "horrific", reports the BBC.

Worth emphasising this is at super low numbers right now in a region of Africa that is fairly well sampled, however it very very much should be monitored due to that horrific spike profile (would take a guess that this would be worse antigenically than nearly anything else about) November 23, 2021

Confirmed cases of the new Covid variant are still mostly concentrated in one province in South Africa, but there are hints it may have spread further. Several European countries are considering new restrictions amid the fourth wave of cases.

The variant is likely to be given a Greek code-name like the Alpha and Delta variants by the World Health Organisation on Friday.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, said there was an "unusual constellation of mutations" and that it was "very different" to other variants that have circulated.

"This variant did surprise us, it has a big jump on evolution [and] many more mutations that we expected," he said.

In a media briefing, Professor de Oliveira said there were 50 mutations overall and more than 30 on the spike protein, which is the target of most vaccines and the key the virus uses to unlock the doorway into our body's cells.

Professor Richard Lessells, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, said: "They give us concern this virus might have enhanced transmissibility, enhanced ability to spread from person to person, but might also be able to get around parts of the immune system."

Scientific studies in the laboratory will yield give a clearer picture, but answers will come more quickly from monitoring the virus in the real world.

There have been 77 fully confirmed cases in Gauteng province in South Africa, four cases in Botswana and one in Hong Kong - which is directly linked to travel from South Africa. However, there are clues the variant has spread even more widely.

This variant seems to give quirky results - known as an S-gene dropout in the standard tests and that can be used to track the variant without doing a full genetic analysis. That suggests 90% of cases in Gauteng may already be this variant and it "may already be present in most provinces" in South Africa.

However, that does not tell whether it spreads faster than Delta, or if it is any more severe or to what extent it can evade the immune protection that comes from vaccination.

It also does not tell how well the variant will spread in countries with much higher vaccination rates than the 24% of South Africa that is fully vaccinated, although large numbers of people in the country have had Covid.