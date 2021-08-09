Australian regulator grants provisional approval to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
09 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 06:49 pm

Related News

Australian regulator grants provisional approval to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Australia in May agreed to buy 25 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Morrison said the first 1 million doses will arrive in September

Reuters
09 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 06:49 pm
Australian regulator grants provisional approval to Moderna&#039;s Covid-19 vaccine

Australia's pharmaceutical regulator has granted provisional approval to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

Australia in May agreed to buy 25 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Morrison said the first 1 million doses will arrive in September.

australia / Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

23h | Videos
Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets