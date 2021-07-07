Aung San Suu Kyi fully vaccinated amid spike in cases, lawyer confirms

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 03:55 pm

Aung San Suu Kyi fully vaccinated amid spike in cases, lawyer confirms

It is unclear when the 76-year-old former leader received the jabs, or which vaccine she was given

Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi, 75, came to power after a 2015 election win that followed decades of house arrest. Reuters.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi, 75, came to power after a 2015 election win that followed decades of house arrest. Reuters.

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, her lawyer has confirmed to the media.

It comes as Myanmar is battling a surge in cases, the effects of which have been felt as far as China, reports the BBC.

Medical services in the country have buckled since the February coup, with health workers walking out in protest. Only 2.8% of Myanmar's 54 million population are fully vaccinated, with 3.5 million doses having been administered.

It is unclear when the 76-year-old former leader received the jabs, or which vaccine she was given.

Little has been seen or heard of her apart from her brief court appearances after she was removed from power and detained by the military.

Myanmar saw a record high of 3,602 new cases on Tuesday - an effect also felt in the bordering Chinese city of Ruili, which reported 15 cases the same day.

According to AFP news agency, Myanmar is trying to secure more vaccines after receiving 1.5 million doses from India and 500,000 from China earlier this year.

Dining in at restaurants in the capital Nay Pyi Taw has been banned since Monday, and more curbs are expected to come, AFP added.

Ruili has also now been placed under lockdown since Monday - the second time in four months after finding imported cases from Myanmar.

