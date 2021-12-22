AstraZeneca, Oxford aim to produce Omicron-targeted vaccine

Reuters
22 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:53 am

A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca&#039;s Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18, 2021. File Photo:Reuters
A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18, 2021. File Photo:Reuters

AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday it is working with Oxford University to produce a vaccine for the Omicron coronavirus variant, joining other vaccine-makers who are looking to develop the variant-specific vaccine.

"Together with Oxford University, we have taken preliminary steps in producing an Omicron variant vaccine, in case it is needed and will be informed by emerging data," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Oxford did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

The Financial Times first reported the news, citing Sandy Douglas, a research group leader at Oxford.

"Adenovirus-based vaccines (such as that made by Oxford/AstraZeneca) could in principle be used to respond to any new variant more rapidly than some may previously have realised," Douglas told FT.

A lab-study last week found that AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail Evusheld retained neutralising activity against the Omicron variant.

Vaccine makers Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna also previously said they were working on Omicron- specific Covid-19 vaccines. Moderna said hopes to start clinical trials early next year. 

AstraZeneca / Oxford / omicron

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

21h | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

1d | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

14h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

14h | Videos
In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

14h | Videos
Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

20h | Videos

