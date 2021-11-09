AstraZeneca to create separate division for vaccines, antibody therapies
The Anglo-Swedish company was exploring options for its vaccine business and expected to have greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021
AstraZeneca is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies to be led by senior executive Iskra Reić, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, as it builds focus on its Covid-19 shot and development of coronavirus treatments.
Reuters in July reported that the Anglo-Swedish company was exploring options for its vaccine business and expected to have greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021.