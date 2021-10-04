Amid Covid-19 booster data dilemma, EU nations' plans diverge

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 10:27 am

Related News

Amid Covid-19 booster data dilemma, EU nations' plans diverge

The fragmented picture mirrors the different approaches seen in the roll-out of shots across one of the world's wealthiest regions at the turn of the year

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 10:27 am
A health worker prepares a booster dose of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, as vaccinations jump in Italy after the government made inoculation mandatory for all workers, in Rome, Italy. Photo: Reuters
A health worker prepares a booster dose of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, as vaccinations jump in Italy after the government made inoculation mandatory for all workers, in Rome, Italy. Photo: Reuters

A patchwork of campaigns for an extra Covid-19 shot are being rolled out across the European Union even before the region's drug watchdog rules on whether they are safe and effective.

Italy, France, Germany and Ireland have already started to administer booster shots and the Netherlands plans to do so soon but only to people who are immuno-suppressed.

But several EU countries are waiting for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to give its opinion this week.

The fragmented picture mirrors the different approaches seen in the roll-out of shots across one of the world's wealthiest regions at the turn of the year.

They also highlight the lack of consensus among scientists about how broadly they are needed, while governments seek to revive their ailing economies, fight the more infectious Delta variant, and avoid further lockdowns in the winter.

Underscoring what is at stake, the EU's infectious diseases centre said on Thursday the region's coverage of vaccines was still too low and there was a risk of a significant surge in cases, hospitalisations and deaths over the next six weeks.

Top News / World+Biz

Covid -19 / EU / booster

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

4h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment