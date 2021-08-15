All 16-, 17-year-olds in England to be offered first Covid vaccine dose by Aug. 23

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
15 August, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 09:47 am

Related News

All 16-, 17-year-olds in England to be offered first Covid vaccine dose by Aug. 23

Britain has suffered more than 130,000 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, the second-highest total in Europe after Russia and one of the highest in the world

Reuters
15 August, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 09:47 am
People queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre hosted at the Heaven nightclub, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, August 8, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre hosted at the Heaven nightclub, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, August 8, 2021. Photo: Reuters

 All 16- and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid-19 vaccine dose by Aug. 23, according to a target set by British Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Javid said on Sunday that offering young people the vaccine by that date will allow the teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity before returning to school in September.

"I have asked the NHS in England to ensure they offer a first dose of the vaccine to everyone aged 16 and 17 by next Monday, Aug. 23, this will make sure everybody has the opportunity to get vital protection before returning to college or sixth form", Javid said in a statement on Sunday.

Britain has suffered more than 130,000 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, the second-highest total in Europe after Russia and one of the highest in the world.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government recently went ahead with easing Covid-19 restrictions in England due to the broad roll-out of vaccinations which Johnson said had largely broken the link between infections and subsequent hospitalisation and death.

World+Biz

England / Covid -19 / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

15h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

15h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

15h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie