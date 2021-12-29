Abu Dhabi tightens entry requirements amid surge in Covid-19 cases in UAE

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
29 December, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 02:30 pm

Related News

Abu Dhabi tightens entry requirements amid surge in Covid-19 cases in UAE

The restrictions in entry requirements have been imposed because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19. They come two days after Abu Dhabi on Monday tightened rules for hosting indoor and outdoor social events as well as family celebrations

Hindustan Times
29 December, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 02:30 pm
Till now, the UAE has reported nearly 755,000 cases, 2,160 fatalities and 742,565 recoveries due to Covid-19. (Representative image)
Till now, the UAE has reported nearly 755,000 cases, 2,160 fatalities and 742,565 recoveries due to Covid-19. (Representative image)

The emergency, crisis and disasters committee of Abu Dhabi has tightened entry requirements amid a major spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), news agency Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The committee said that from December 30, vaccinated individuals will need a green status on the Alhosn App on their phones, while the unvaccinated will need a negative RT-PCR test result received within 96 hours to enter Abu Dhabi, which is the capital of the UAE.

The restrictions in entry requirements have been imposed because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19.

They come two days after Abu Dhabi on Monday tightened rules for hosting indoor and outdoor social events as well as family celebrations.

Till now, the UAE has reported nearly 755,000 cases, 2,160 fatalities and 742,565 recoveries due to Covid-19. The active cases stand at 10,186.

The daily cases have been surging in the Middle Eastern country since last Sunday. On Tuesday, 1,846 more people were detected as Covid-19 positive while one patient died and 632 recovered from the viral disease.

At the start of this month, daily cases were below the 50-mark.

The UAE so far managed to avoid Covid-19 restrictions unlike other countries in the world.

According to Bloomberg, the country has started administering booster doses to its population but has only covered a little over 30%. This booster administration is low despite the UAE having a high vaccination rate globally.

Meanwhile, another country in the Middle East, Oman, has made two doses of vaccination mandatory for entering public places, offices. According to a report by Onmanorama, this mandate also applies to foreigners above 18 years that are entering Oman.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Abu Dhabi / Travel Restriction / omicron / Covid 19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

3h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

6h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

8h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

1h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

2h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

20h | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec