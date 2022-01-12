About 70 S.Korean attendees of US tech show test positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 01:24 pm

Related News

About 70 S.Korean attendees of US tech show test positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Heavy Industries said six of its employees who attended CES tested positive while in the United States and were quarantined, and some have been released since

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 01:24 pm
A sign in the Las Vegas Convention Center lobby welcomes attendees to CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, January 6, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A sign in the Las Vegas Convention Center lobby welcomes attendees to CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, January 6, 2022. Photo: Reuters

About 70 South Korean nationals who attended the giant CES tech trade show in Las Vegas last week tested positive for Covid-19, health authorities of the Asian country said on Wednesday.

These included some executives and staff of major South Korean companies, according to industry sources and one company.

About 20 people from Samsung Electronics and about six at SK Group, parent of energy firm SK Innovation and chipmaker SK Hynix, were among those who tested positive for the virus after attending CES, the sources said.

The cases risk dealing a blow to South Korea's Covid-19 control, after the country had just brought down daily number of infections from record highs in December by restoring tough social distancing rules and widely adopting vaccine passports at public locations.

Hyundai Heavy Industries said six of its employees who attended CES tested positive while in the United States and were quarantined, and some have been released since.

"Multiple" Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis employees who attended CES also tested positive after arriving back in South Korea, South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported, citing an unidentified industry source without specifying the exact number of cases.

About 70 attendees, all South Korean nationals, have tested positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. Some 340 South Korean companies participated in CES, it added.

"Many Korean businesspeople who attended CES ... are now confirmed to be infected with Covid-19," Son Young-rae, a senior South Korean health ministry official, told a briefing.

"We are promptly contacting those who participated in the event and conducting epidemiological investigations, but we urge domestic businesspeople or those who are in Korea that attended the event to undergo PCR tests as soon as possible," he said.

Most of the Samsung officials who tested positive were flown back to Korea from Nevada in two chartered flights, arriving late on Tuesday Seoul time, and the remaining Samsung officials are expected to be flown back on Wednesday, South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported, citing unidentified industry sources.

The Samsung officials are being moved to quarantine facilities in South Korea and most were asymptomatic or have light symptoms, the paper said.

A spokesperson for Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES' operator, did not have an immediate response.

Nevada state health authorities said, "Many new cases have had recent travel history, attended events, and have visited multiple locations where they could potentially have acquired their infection." They said they do "not have evidence linking the recent surge in Covid-19 cases with CES."

Samsung Electronics declined to confirm details of the cases. It said it "took a number of steps to protect the health and well-being of (CES) attendees", including requiring vaccines, mask mandates, social distancing protocols and providing testing for all employees throughout the week.

SK Group declined to comment on the cases, citing its policy of not disclosing personal information. Hyundai Motor Group did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

South Korea reported 381 cases of infections contracted overseas for Tuesday, a record, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, bringing the daily number of infections across the country to 4,388.

Health ministry official Son said the rise of infections contracted overseas is seen mainly due to the spread of the Omicron variant, although the number of CES attendees who tested positive did have some effect.

Top News / World+Biz

S Korea / Covid / US / CES

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

48m | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

2h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

18h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

18h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

18h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment