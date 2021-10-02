87.6 crore Covid vaccine administered in India says the health ministry

On Tuesday, the Indian health ministry declared that approximately 87.6 crore vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

The most vulnerable population groups have been closely monitored and vaccinated to protect that from Covid-19.

The first phase took place on 12 January with the healthcare workers getting inoculated which was then followed by the frontline workers on 2 February, reports The Economic Times.

The next phase included people over the age of 60 and those who were 45 and had co-morbid conditions; the vaccination process began on 1 March. Eventually, the age limit was extended on 1 April, bringing the age group down to 45.

Finally, on 1 May, the government reduced the age limit to anyone above 18.