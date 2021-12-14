With 5,784 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally sees 21.3% fall

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
14 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 10:52 am

Related News

With 5,784 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally sees 21.3% fall

The health ministry’s data shows there were 252 fresh related fatalities. The overall Covid-19 tally now stands at 34,703,644 including 475,888 deaths

Hindustan Times
14 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 10:52 am
India&#039;s active caseload currently stands at 94,742 and it accounts 0.27 per cent of the total cases, as per the data.(AFP)
India's active caseload currently stands at 94,742 and it accounts 0.27 per cent of the total cases, as per the data.(AFP)

India on Tuesday saw a major fall in the number of daily infections, as it logged 5,784 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. This was 21.3 per cent lower than Monday, when the country reported 7,350 cases, and the lowest in 571 days.

The health ministry's data shows there were 252 fresh related fatalities. The overall Covid-19 tally now stands at 34,703,644 including 475,888 deaths.

The active caseload is the lowest in the last 563 days as it stood at 88,993, the health ministry data also showed. It currently accounts for 0.26 per cent of the total cases.

At 98.37 per cent, the recovery rate remained the same as on Monday, the ministry added in its daily health bulletin. Total recoveries in the nation stand at 34,138,763, out of which 7,995 people recuperated in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate at 0.58 per cent has been less than 2 per cent for the last 71 days and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent has been below 1 per cent for the last 30 days, the health ministry also said.

Meanwhile, the country has administered as many as 1.33 billion vaccine doses so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

The fall in cases come as experts are being cautious about the daily trajectory in view of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19. Described as the "variant of concern," the Omicron is the latest mutation of the Covid-19 virus. It is said to be more contagious than its previous variants -- Delta, Delta Plus.

As of Monday, the country has a total of 41 cases of Omicron variant from states including Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

 

Covid / India / Omicron coronavirus variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

48m | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

1h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

21h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

15h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

18h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

18h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 