With 5,784 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally sees 21.3% fall

India's active caseload currently stands at 94,742 and it accounts 0.27 per cent of the total cases, as per the data.(AFP)

India on Tuesday saw a major fall in the number of daily infections, as it logged 5,784 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. This was 21.3 per cent lower than Monday, when the country reported 7,350 cases, and the lowest in 571 days.

The health ministry's data shows there were 252 fresh related fatalities. The overall Covid-19 tally now stands at 34,703,644 including 475,888 deaths.

The active caseload is the lowest in the last 563 days as it stood at 88,993, the health ministry data also showed. It currently accounts for 0.26 per cent of the total cases.

At 98.37 per cent, the recovery rate remained the same as on Monday, the ministry added in its daily health bulletin. Total recoveries in the nation stand at 34,138,763, out of which 7,995 people recuperated in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate at 0.58 per cent has been less than 2 per cent for the last 71 days and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent has been below 1 per cent for the last 30 days, the health ministry also said.

Meanwhile, the country has administered as many as 1.33 billion vaccine doses so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

The fall in cases come as experts are being cautious about the daily trajectory in view of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19. Described as the "variant of concern," the Omicron is the latest mutation of the Covid-19 virus. It is said to be more contagious than its previous variants -- Delta, Delta Plus.

As of Monday, the country has a total of 41 cases of Omicron variant from states including Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).