At 2,51,209, India sees near 35-k dip in new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate falls to 15.88%

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
28 January, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 10:09 am

A health worker collects swab samples of a man for Covid-19 testing, in Gurugram. (Vipin Kumar/HT)
India registered a significant dip in Covid-19 casecount with 2,51,209 fresh infections being registered on Friday. 

This is a little over 35,000 less than Thursday's figures when 2,86,384 cases were reported. The current active caseload currently stood at 21,05,611, which is 5.18 per cent of the total cases. 

The daily positivity rate also registered a dip at 15.88 per cent. This was at 19.59 per cent a day ago.

As many as 627 patients lost their battle to the disease, while 3,47,443 were declared cured, pushing the overall deaths to 4,92,327 and recoveries to 3,80,24,771.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the country has so far administered 1,64,44,73,216 doses against the coronavirus disease, including first, second and precautionary jabs.

The government said 72.37 crore total samples have been tested so far for the virus. Of these, 15,82,307 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

 

