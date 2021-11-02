At 10,423, India sees lowest fresh Covid-19 cases in 259 days; daily toll at 443

A man wearing a protective face mask waits for a bus, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October, 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters

India's daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease slumped to 259-day low on Tuesday, with 10,423 people testing positive for the viral illness, taking the cumulative case count to 34,296,237, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) daily bulletin showed.

The latest fresh infections are nearly 17 per cent lower than those on Monday, when 12, 514 people returned positive test result.

According to Tuesday's bulletin, as many as 15,021 more patients recovered from the illness, taking the total number of such cases to 33,683,581.

The recovery rate improved further to 98.21 per cent, and is at its highest since March last year, the Union health ministry said.