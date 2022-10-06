World currency reserves shrink by $1 trillion in record drawdown

Bloomberg Special

Ye Xie and Mary Biekert, Bloomberg
06 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 10:06 am

Related News

World currency reserves shrink by $1 trillion in record drawdown

Central banks dip into reserves to defend their currencies

Ye Xie and Mary Biekert, Bloomberg
06 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 10:06 am
Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Global foreign-currency reserves are falling at the fastest pace on record, as central banks from India to the Czech Republic intervene to support their currencies. 

Reserves have declined by about $1 trillion, or 7.8%, this year to $12 trillion, the biggest drop since Bloomberg started to compile the data in 2003. 

Part of the slump is simply due to valuation changes. As the dollar jumped to two-decade highs against other reserve currencies, like the euro and yen, it reduced the dollar value of the holdings of these currencies. But the dwindling reserves also reflect the stress in the currency market that is forcing a growing number of central banks to dip into their war chests to fend off the depreciation. 

India's stockpile, for example, has tumbled $96 billion this year to $538 billion. The country's central bank said asset valuation changes account for 67% of the decline in reserves during the fiscal year from April, implying the rest came from intervention to prop up the currency. The rupee has lost about 9% against the dollar this year and hit a record low last month. 

Japan spent about $20 billion in September to slow the yen's slide in its first intervention to support the currency since 1998. That would account for about 19% of the loss of reserves this year. A currency intervention in the Czech Republic helped drive down reserves there by 19% since February. 

"This is all part of the catalog of symptoms of the canary in the coal mine," said Axel Merk, chief investment officer at Merk Investments, of the declining reserves. "Cracks are showing up. And those red flags will come at an increasing pace."

While the magnitude of the decline is extraordinary, the practice of using reserves to defend currencies isn't anything new. Central banks buy dollars and build up their stockpiles to slow currency appreciation when foreign capital floods in. In bad times, they draw on the reserves to soften the blow from capital flight.

"Some countries, notably in Asia, can go both ways, smoothing weakness, and pockets of strength," said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank AG.

Most central banks still have enough fire power to keep interventions going, if they chose to. Foreign reserves in India are still 49% higher than 2017 levels, and enough to pay for nine months of imports. Central banks including those from Indonesia, Malaysia, China and Thailand will be releasing their latest foreign reserves data on Friday. 

But for others, they are quickly depleting. After declining 42% this year, Pakistan's $14 billion of reserves aren't enough to cover three months of imports, data compiled by Bloomberg show. 

— With assistance by Marcus Wong

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement. 

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

currency / reserve

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

59m | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

29m | Panorama
Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

13h | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

16h | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

17h | Videos
Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code