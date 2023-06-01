Why low interest rates will return — again and again

Bloomberg Special

Daniel Moss; Bloomberg
01 June, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 10:33 am

Related News

Why low interest rates will return — again and again

Forces that have been pushing borrowing costs down for as long as we can remember haven’t vanished

Daniel Moss; Bloomberg
01 June, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 10:33 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Talk about a pivot. The battle against soaring prices that's raged for more than a year may yet give way to something that appeared consigned to history: Low interest rates and inflation that's consistently well behaved, perhaps to a fault.

This won't happen tomorrow and inflation might not become quite so anemic as in the decade after the global financial crisis. But 18 months into the most aggressive tightening by central banks in a generation, a corrective narrative is starting to emerge. The current period of relatively high borrowing costs may be the outlier, rather than the easy money that characterised financial life in the pre-pandemic era. The idea, strange as it might seem when judged by headlines of the past year, got a lot of attention at a high-powered Singapore symposium on Friday.

There are some significant implications: Have policymakers ridiculed for the use of words like "transitory" been dealt with too harshly? Perhaps officials that began hiking late, like Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe, don't deserve the degree of vilification they have received. Just conceivably, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is doing the right thing by taking his time to remove accommodation. 

Central to the issue is whether estimates of "neutral," the inflation adjusted short-term rate that neither brakes nor juices the economy, and the closely related "natural" level, a longer-run gauge, have changed appreciably in the past few years. By some reckoning, forces that drove rates consistently lower for three decades are still broadly in place. Covid and the pent-up demand that reopening unleashed may be a blip, albeit a notable one, when viewed from this historical perspective. The idea isn't without controversy: Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Olivier Blanchard, one-time chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, jousted over it in March (Summers argued much had changed; Blanchard was more circumspect). John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a research heavyweight, told a recent Fed conference that there's no evidence very low rates ended with the pandemic.

The premise received attention at the Asian Monetary Policy Forum in Singapore last week. Maurice Obstfeld, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and himself a former IMF chief economist, noted that the decline in long-term real interest rates was as much an Asian story as an American or European development. Real rates receded markedly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines over the decades; less so in Malaysia, Indonesia and China. He traced the long-term downtrend back to the 1990s and canvassed a range of factors behind it, including aging societies spurring demand for safe assets, slackening global growth, and the replenishing of reserves in emerging markets.

Obstfeld was skeptical the pandemic changed everything. "Real interest rates will not return to their level of three decades ago anytime soon," he wrote in a paper presented at the conference. "This could be an advantage for fiscal policy, if not driven entirely by lower global growth. Given current inflation targets, however, it will leave the effective lower bound as a recurring challenge for monetary policy. Financial instability will remain a present threat."

But what if the past few decades still don't offer sufficient perspective? In a Bank of England staff paper published in 2020, Paul Schmelzing found that long-term real rates have been inching lower since the Middle Ages. Neither wars, the rise and fall of monarchs, let alone modern totems like inflation targets, have interrupted that gradual downward slope illustrated below. 

Covid was like a wartime shock, Schmelzing, an assistant professor at Boston College and a research fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, told me this week. Typically, such upheavals last between five and eight years before the gentle southbound trend in real rates reasserts itself. I asked Schmelzing whether he cringed every time he heard someone intone that the era of low rates has gone forever. "We are not at the cusp of a new era," he responded.  "I do cringe when I hear that we are, but I feel reassured when people like Williams see the same thing." 

Never mind the Fed's dot plot or zigzags in forward guidance. The really big monetary policy story may be how little has really changed.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

interest rates / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

17h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

1h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

19h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

19h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria