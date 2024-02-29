US Supreme Court immunity case jeopardizes Trump trial pre-election

More than half of voters in seven swing states say they wouldn't vote for Trump if he were convicted of a crime, according to a recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll.

Weeks of Delay

The schedule set out by the court is less aggressive than the one it adopted for the Colorado ballot case. In that case, the court heard arguments 36 days after Trump filed his appeal. In the immunity clash, the session will be at least 70 days after Trump brought the case to the high court.

The justices — who have a 6-3 conservative majority as a result of Trump's three appointments as president — deliberated for almost two weeks after Trump filed his second and final brief before deciding to intervene. The high court in December refused to intervene at an earlier stage, as Smith had requested.

Robert Mintz, a former federal prosecutor, predicted that US District Judge Tanya Chutkan will move quickly if the Supreme Court rejects Trump's immunity bid and returns the case to her.

She "has shown every indication to get this case moving as quickly as possible," he said on Bloomberg Radio. "I think we will see her bringing the parties in and setting a very aggressive schedule to bring this case to trial."

But Rick Hasen, an election-law expert at UCLA School of Law, said the high court's decision Wednesday "could well be game over" for what he said was potentially the most important prosecution in the country's history.

"It may not happen because of timing, timing that is completely in the Supreme Court's control," he said.

At the Supreme Court, Trump is challenging a federal appeals court decision letting him be prosecuted for allegedly trying to remain in power illegally. The 3-0 ruling, from a panel with two judges appointed by Democrats and one by a Republican president, said Trump's immunity claim would give him "unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power — the recognition and implementation of election results."

'Extraordinary' Claim

Trump's lawyers told the justices that "if the prosecution of a president is upheld, such prosecutions will recur and become increasingly common, ushering in destructive cycles of recrimination."

Trump contends he was acting within his official capacity as president during the lead-up to the Capitol assault. He points to a 1982 Supreme Court ruling that said, with regard to civil suits, presidents have complete immunity for actions taken within the "outer perimeter" of their official duties.

Special Counsel Smith called Trump's immunity claim "extraordinary," saying it would upend long-held understandings about presidential accountability and the Constitution, particularly given the nature of the allegations. Smith said that "from the inception of the nation," all presidents have understood that they could be prosecuted for any criminal violations after they left office.

"The charged crimes strike at the heart of our democracy," Smith argued. "A president's alleged criminal scheme to overturn an election and thwart the peaceful transfer of power to his successor should be the last place to recognize a novel form of absolute immunity from federal criminal law."

The case is Trump v. United States, 23A745

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement..