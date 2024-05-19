From Tokyo to New York, stock markets are on a record-hitting spree around the world

From New York to London to Tokyo, if there's one similarity among the world's equity markets it's this: record highs.

Of the world's 20 largest stock markets, 14 have hit all-time highs recently. The MSCI ACWI Index, which tracks developed and emerging markets, has been on a record-breaking run, setting another new high on Friday. In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes hit records this week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 40,000 for the first time ever. Meanwhile, the biggest bourses in Europe, Canada, Brazil, India, Japan and Australia are currently at or near their peaks.

Looming interest rate cuts, healthy economies and corporate earnings are driving the activity. And what's more, there are plenty of potential drivers to keep the rally rolling, such as the $6 trillion sitting in money market funds, while risks remain scarce.

"From a macro perspective, there are no red signals," said Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International, who's overweight global equities in his multi-asset portfolios. "The cyclical picture is staying strong, and the rally is broadening out."

The April pullback in global stocks didn't last long, as dip buyers consistently showed up. That helps explain why the S&P 500 hasn't seen a 2% drop in 311 days, its longest streak since 2017-2018. And even Chinese equities, which have been struggling since hitting a high in February 2021, are starting to come back.

With all that in mind, here's the state of play in major equity markets around the world:

$12 Trillion Rally

The S&P 500 has set 24 new all-time highs in 2024 after going two years without one, as US stocks have been on a $12 trillion rally since late October. One part of that is hopes for a soft landing with the economy staying strong while inflation cools, which is spurring bets the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy as soon as later this year.

Another part is enthusiasm for artificial intelligence technology. AI chip giant Nvidia Corp. on its own is responsible for about one-fourth of the gains in S&P 500. And together with Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Google-parent Alphabet Inc., roughly 53% of the benchmark's rise is coming from just five stocks.

So perhaps the Dow's new milestone this week was the more significant development, since it's less heavily weighted toward those big tech behemoths, according to Dave Mazza, chief executive officer of Roundhill Investments.